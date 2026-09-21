DPM reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestine

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar met with Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations Ambassador Riyad Mansour at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday.

DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people, including their inalienable right to self-determination and an independent, contiguous and sovereign Palestinian State.

He shared that Pakistan will continue to strongly raise the issue during UNGA and at all relevant forums, including in bilateral engagements on the sidelines, and advance international efforts for an immediate end to the suffering in Gaza and a just and lasting peace.