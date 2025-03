- Advertisement -

JEDDAH, Mar 08 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC held in Jeddah.

They exchanged views on the latest challenges facing the Muslim world and underscored the laudable role played by OIC for serving as an effective platform to achieve a unanimous voice for the Ummah.