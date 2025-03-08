18.8 C
National

DPM meets Palestine’s PM

JEDDAH, Mar 08 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Palestine, Dr. Mohammed Mustafa, on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Jeddah.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the stance for a viable and contiguous Palestinian state established on pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.
