DPM led committee reviews reform in government recruitment

ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday chaired the second and final meeting of the committee constituted by the Prime Minister to review proposed reforms in Federal Government recruitment and strengthen the National Job Portal.

Expressing satisfaction over the committee’s work, the DPM/FM approved the report, subject to incorporating the suggestions made during the committee’s deliberations, and recommended it to the Prime Minister for approval.

The DPM/FM underscored that the reforms would help establish a faster, transparent, merit-based, and technology-enabled recruitment system, while retaining the recruitment function within the government.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretary Cabinet, and senior officers of the Establishment Division and other concerned departments.