ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and exchanged views on regional developments. They agreed to remain in close contact and meet on the sidelines of the upcoming UNGA session.
DPM, Kuwaiti FM discuss bilateral ties
ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday spoke with the Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and exchanged views on regional developments.
They agreed to remain in close contact and meet on the sidelines of the upcoming UNGA session.