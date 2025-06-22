30.5 C
Islamabad
Sunday, June 22, 2025
DPM, Kazakh counterpart agree to enhance cooperation
National

DPM, Kazakh counterpart agree to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, on the sidelines of the 51st OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Istanbul.

The two leaders reaffirmed strong Pakistan-Kazakhstan ties and agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, and connectivity.

The DPM/FM welcomed the upcoming high-level visit to Pakistan in October 2025 to further strengthen bilateral partnership.

 

