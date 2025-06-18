DPM instructs PIA to liaise with MoFA for smooth execution of evacuation plans

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday instructed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure smooth and efficient execution of the evacuation plans.

The deputy prime minister made the directions while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing evacuation of Pakistani nationals/zaireen presently stranded in Iran and Iraq. The meeting was attended by the Foreign Secretary and other senior officials, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The DPM/FM was briefed about the progress made so far and evacuation plans for the coming days.

Expressing satisfaction at the efforts made, the DPM/FM directed that the Foreign Office, in coordination with other departments, shall expedite the repatriation of Pakistani citizens and provide all assistance to those who are still present in Iran and Iraq.