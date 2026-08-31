DPM hails Pakistan-KSA-Turkiye inaugural meeting after Makkah Joint Defence Agreement ratification

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Monday hailed the inaugural meeting of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Turkiye in Istanbul after signing of “Makkah Joint Defence Agreement” on August 7th in Makkah Mukaramma.

In a message written on his official X wall (erstwhile Twitter), the deputy prime minister wrote, “AlhamdoLilah, a great inaugural meeting today of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in Istanbul after signing of ‘Makkah Joint Defence Agreement’ on 7th August 2026 in Makkah Mukaramma.”

Earlier, the deputy prime minister attended the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee, established under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, in Istanbul, Turkiye.

He attended the meeting alongside Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Chief of Defence Forces/Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, with their Turkish and Saudi counterparts, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release issued here.