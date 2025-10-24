DPM for increasing, facilitating remittances using digital technologies

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday emphasized the need to increase, improve, and facilitate the remittance flows through the use of digital technologies.

The deputy prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the flow of remittances, particularly from GCC countries, said the use of digital technology would reduce transfer time and minimize transaction costs to better serve the overseas Pakistanis and their families.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, the governor and deputy governor of State Bank of Pakistan, and other relevant officials.