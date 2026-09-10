DPM for early implementation of development priorities to translate efforts into tangible improvements in AJK people’s l

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday stressed the need for early implementation of the development interventions so that the impact of these efforts is translated into tangible improvements in the lives of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The deputy prime minister expressed these views amid chairing a meeting to review and fast-track development priorities in AJK and to take appropriate measures for their implementation, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The DPM/FM emphasized that the development and welfare of the people of AJK remained a key priority for Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Government of Pakistan and the Government of AJK.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Chief Secretary AJK, and senior officials from the Government of AJK and the Federal Government.