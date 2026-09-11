DPM/FM Ishaq Dar reviews preparations for ECO COM to be held on Nov 15-16

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the ECO Council of Ministers (COM), to be hosted by Pakistan on 15–16 November 2026.

During the meeting, the DPM/FM was briefed on the preparations, including the proposed programme and agenda, participation, logistics and other arrangements. He reviewed the preparations in detail and provided guidance on key aspects of the upcoming COM meeting.

The DPM/FM underscored the importance Pakistan attached to the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and its role in advancing regional trade, connectivity and economic cooperation. He directed all concerned to ensure comprehensive preparations for a productive and successful COM meeting in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and all concerned officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.