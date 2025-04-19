29.9 C
Islamabad
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Latest News

DPM/FM departs to Kabul on an official visit

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday departed to Kabul for his first official visit to Afghanistan.
“The DPM/FM is leading a high-level delegation, comprising of the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Amb. Sadiq Khan, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries for commerce, railways and Interior, as well as other senior officials”, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

