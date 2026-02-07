Saturday, February 7, 2026
National

DPM/FM Dar, Russian Amb. Khorev review bilateral ties

10
ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev, Saturday, reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia relations.

They also reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

During a meeting, the ambassador expressed condolences over the precious loss of lives in the terrorist attack at a mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad.

The DPM/FM strongly condemned the heinous act of terror, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families.

 

 

 

