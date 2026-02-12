DPM/FM Dar reviews progress on privatization of SOEs

Thursday, February 12, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on the privatization of state-owned entities.
During the meeting, the committee took stock of ongoing efforts and discussed the way forward to ensure a transparent, competitive, and efficient process.
The deputy prime minister emphasized the importance of fair market valuation, reflecting both assets and future business potential, and reiterated that privatization is aimed at encouraging private-sector investment and enabling entities to respond more effectively to market dynamics.
The meeting was attended by the Minister for Finance, the Minister for Economic Affairs, Minister for Commerce, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Privatization, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Advisor to the Prime Minister, Attorney General for Pakistan, Secretary Privatization, and Secretary Defence.
