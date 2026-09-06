DPM/FM Dar reaffirms national resolve to defend motherland, national interests

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Sunday, reaffirmed the unwavering national resolve to defend Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests. “The courage of our martyrs, the strength of our armed forces and the determination of our people remain our greater assurance that Pakistan will meet every challenge with confidence, dignity and resolve,” the DPM/FM said in a message on ‘Defence and Martyrs Day.

On Defence and Martyrs Day, he said they paid solemn tribute to the valiant members of their armed forces who defended the motherland with exceptional courage and sacrifice on 6 September 1965. “Their bravery, steadfastness and devotion to duty remain an enduring source of pride and inspiration for the nation. We also honour our Shuhada and Ghazis and salute their families for their immeasurable sacrifices in the service of Pakistan,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press release, quoting him as saying.

The DPM/FM said that the same spirit of courage and professionalism was once again demonstrated during Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, adding that with the firm support of the people of Pakistan, their armed forces resolutely defended the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming their national resolve and preparedness to respond decisively to any aggression. “We also acknowledge the continuing sacrifices of our security forces and law enforcement agencies in combating terrorism, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan remains determined to eliminate the Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Hindustan and Fitna-al-Khawarij and to defeat all attempts to undermine our peace, stability and development,” he added.

As a peace-loving nation, DPM/FM Dar said Pakistan remains committed to peaceful coexistence, dialogue and cooperation. At the same time, lasting peace and stability in South Asia required the just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he stressed.

The DPM/FM said Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.