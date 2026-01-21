Wednesday, January 21, 2026
National

DPM/FM Dar reaffirms govt’s commitment to facilitating entrepreneurs, start-ups

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating and promoting entrepreneurs and start-ups, particularly those led by youth, to fully realize Pakistan’s economic potential.
The DPM/FM inaugurated the Pathfinder Group’s Pakistan Pavilion on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2026 in Davos, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The DPM/FM appreciated the initiative to showcase Pakistan’s vast economic potential and emerging opportunities on a global platform, while highlighting the dynamism and innovation of Pakistani start-ups.
He underscored the critical role of start-ups in advancing socio-economic development and driving innovation across diverse sectors.

