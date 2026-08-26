DPM/FM Dar lauds British Parliamentarians for strengthening Pak-UK ties

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Wednesday, appreciated the important role played by the British parliamentarians in strengthening Pakistan-UK ties and their staunch advocacy for a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The DPM/FM met a group of cross-party Pakistan-origin British parliamentarians at Pakistan House, London, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The parliamentarians included Lord Zameer Choudrey, Lord Qurban Hussain, Baroness Shaista Sheehan, and Lord Shaffaq Mohammed, as well as Members of Parliament Mohammad Yasin, Yasmin Qureshi, Afzal Khan, Zubir Ahmed, and Adnan Hussain.

The British lawmakers lauded Pakistan’s leadership and mediation efforts in the Middle East and said that Pakistan’s historic role had been internationally recognized and had filled all overseas Pakistanis with pride.

The DPM/FM shared Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic initiatives for de-escalation and peace in the Middle East.

He underscored that adherence to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding by all parties was critical to achieving durable peace and stability in the region.

The DPM/FM also highlighted the importance of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in strengthening regional peace and stability. He stressed that the agreement was purely defensive in nature.

Discussing recent developments in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the British parliamentarians congratulated DPM/FM on the PML-N’s victory in the recent legislative assembly elections.

The DPM/FM said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had reposed their confidence in the PML-N because of its past record of delivering economic growth and development.

He said the new government would prioritize investment in infrastructure and job creation for the youth of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Federal Government and the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would work with other political parties and stakeholders to build consensus on important governance and constitutional issues, he added.

The parliamentarians shared their views on other matters of common interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further cementing ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.