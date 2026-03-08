DPM/FM Dar, Jordanian counterpart express deep concern over  regional situation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Sunday, spoke with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi and they expressed deep concern over the evolving regional situation.

“DPM/FM emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation, and the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as essential for peace, and stability in the region and beyond,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.