DPM/FM Dar, Iranian FM review bilateral cooperation, discuss regional developments

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Sunday, reviewed bilateral cooperation across various sectors and exchanged views on the regional developments.

The DPM/FM spoke with the Iranian foreign minister.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties, and reiterated their resolve to work closely together for regional peace and development,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.