DPM/FM Dar felicitates Turkish leadership, people on Victory Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Sunday, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the leadership, the Government and the brotherly people of Turkiye, on the auspicious occasion of the 104th anniversary of Victory Day.

“We join our Turkish brothers and sisters in celebrating this historic victory and honor the memory of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all the heroes and martyrs of Turkiye’s War of Independence, and salute the enduring spirit of the Turkish nation,” the DPM/FM said in a post on X.

He further said Pakistan and Turkiye are bound by an exceptional bond of brotherhood, founded on mutual trust and deep-rooted affection between our peoples, adding their bilateral relationship had continued to evolve into a comprehensive and multifaceted partnership.

He prayed that the enduring bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye might continue to grow from strength to strength!