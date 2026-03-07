DPM/FM Dar felicitates Sec Gen. Botchwey on Commonwealth Day

ISLAMABAD, March 07 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended felicitations to Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey and the entire Commonwealth family on the occasion of Commonwealth Day (9 March).

The DPM/FM spoke last night with the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth and underscored Pakistan’s contributions, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, Saturday, said in a press release.

He also conveyed that due to the ongoing and evolving regional situation, he would be unable to attend the forthcoming meetings of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) and the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting in London and has authorized Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London to represent Pakistan on his behalf.