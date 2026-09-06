DPM/FM Dar, Egyptian FM discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Sunday, discussed Pakistan-Egypt bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, remain engaged and involved on the regional security matters. They also agreed to meet on the sidelines of UNGA, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Badr also invited DPM/FM to hold a bilateral visit to Egypt at his earliest convenience.