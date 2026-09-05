DPM/FM Dar directs close coordination, completion of venues for SAF Games

ISLAMABAD, Sep 05 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saturday, directed all concerned to maintain close coordination, ensure timely completion of venues and uphold the highest standards for the successful hosting of the South Asian Federation (SAF) Games.

Chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee on preparations for the SAF Games, he further directed the committee to meet every month to monitor progress, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

The meeting was attended by the Advisor to the Prime Minister (PM) on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Bajwa, Secretary IPC, representatives of the provincial governments and senior federal and provincial officials.

The meeting was informed that in coordination with the South Asian Olympic Committee, the dates for the Games have been finalized from 4th to 11th April, 2027.

The appointment of a National Coordinator and composition of the steering, organizing and provincial committees were also approved.

“A total of 28 sports will be contested, with over 6,000 athletes & officials expected to participate. Events will be held in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” it was further added.