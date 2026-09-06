DPM/FM Dar conveys condolences on Norwegian King Harald V’s death

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Sunday spoke with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and conveyed heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the President, Prime Minister, Field Marshal, himself, and the people of Pakistan, on the passing of King Harald V.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s sympathies to the Royal family and the people of Norway, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The DPM/FM informed that Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has been nominated by the Prime Minister to represent Pakistan at the funeral procession on 9 September, in Oslo.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to remain in close contact and look forward to meeting on the sidelines of UNGA.