DPM/FM Dar chairs meeting to review Pak Missions operations

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Saturday, chaired a high-level inter-ministerial committee meeting to review government efficiency, particularly the operations of Pakistan Missions abroad.

“The DPM/FM underscored strengthening Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint, ensuring Mission outputs are fully aligned with national strategic objectives, and elevating institutional performance abroad through enhanced synergy and coordination among all relevant ministries and departments,” Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press release, said.

During the meeting, the committee presented its findings.

The meeting was attended by the minister of petroleum, minister of state for railways, chair of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs Committee, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, and secretaries of cabinet, establishment division, commerce, interior, HR&D, and EAD, along with senior officials from finance, information and other concerned departments.