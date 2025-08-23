Saturday, August 23, 2025
DPM/FM arrives in Dhaka on official visit

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, on Saturday arrived in Dhaka, on a landmark official visit from 23–24 August, at the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.
At Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister was received by Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Ambassador Asad Alam Siam, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Haider, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Muhammad Iqbal Khan and officials of Pakistan High Commission, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
During the visit, the DPM/FM will hold important meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Adviser for Foreign Affairs Md. Touhid Hossain, and Adviser for Commerce SK Bashir Uddin.
“Discussions will encompass the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation including regional and international issues of mutual interest,” it was added.

