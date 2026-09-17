DPM expresses concern at Houthi drone attack on Taif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar Thursday said he was deeply concerned at the Houthi drone attack on Taif, which claimed the life of a Yemeni resident, injured a Saudi citizen and a Pakistani national, reportedly in critical condition.

In a post on X, he said, “Pakistan strongly condemns this provocation, which endangered innocent lives and threatens regional peace and security. We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people.”