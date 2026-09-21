DPM, EU High Representative exchange views on regional, global developments

NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas on sidelines of 81st UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

Highlighting the importance Pakistan attaches to its partnership with the European Union, particularly in trade and economic cooperation, the DPM/FM stressed the significance of GSP+ for Pakistan’s trade relations with the EU.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments. The DPM/FM appreciated the EU’s constructive engagement with Pakistan during recent regional developments and its recognition of Pakistan’s efforts towards de-escalation and dialogue.He stressed the importance of returning to the path of dialogue and diplomacy and ensuring full implementation of the Islamabad MoU by all parties.

Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement on matters of mutual interest.