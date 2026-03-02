DPM, EU High Representative discuss regional developments

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday spoke with EU High

Representative/Vice President Kaja Kallas.

They expressed deep concern on the recent regional developments in Iran and the wider Middle East.

DPM/FM underscored the need for dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation.

DPM/FM also briefed the High Representative on Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions and appreciated the EU’s

constructive engagement.

Both sides agreed to maintain close contact on the evolving regional situation.