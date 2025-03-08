DPM, Egyptian FM exchange views on regional, global issues

- Advertisement -

JEDDAH, Mar 08 (APP):

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday in Jeddah.

Both Foreign Ministers expressed their appreciation for the strong cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt at both bilateral and multilateral levels. They praised the enduring and multifaceted relationship between the two nations, which is founded on shared beliefs, values, and cultural connections. They agreed to further strengthen their political, defense, cultural, and economic ties, as well as enhance people-to-people interactions.

The two Foreign Ministers also shared perspectives on regional and global issues of common concern. They voiced their deep alarm regarding the ongoing Israeli violence in the West Bank and the genocide being perpetrated in Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar acknowledged Egypt’s crucial role in providing humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza and its efforts to mediate a temporary ceasefire in the occupied territory. The two Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland. They concurred that a lasting resolution to the crisis lies in the creation of a viable and contiguous Palestinian State based on the borders prior to June 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The DPM also invited Dr. Badr Abdelatty to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates.