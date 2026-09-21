DPM, Egyptian FM commit to further strengthen relations

New York, Sep 21 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar met with Foreign Minister of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty on sidelines of 81st Session of UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

The two ministers reaffirmed the longstanding fraternal ties between Pakistan and Egypt and expressed commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, including trade and investment, economic cooperation, education, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

The discussions also covered regional and international developments, including the prevailing situation in the Middle East and Iran. The two Ministers underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in addressing regional challenges.

DPM/FM stressed the need for full implementation of the Islamabad MoU by all parties.

The two sides also reaffirmed the importance of continued consultations under the Regional Four (R4) framework and agreed to further deepen coordination on issues of common interest. They stressed the importance of continued international cooperation and effective multilateralism in addressing common global challenges.