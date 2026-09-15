DPM Dar welcomes positive trajectory in Pakistan-U.S. ties, stresses regular engagement

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday appreciated the positive trajectory in Pakistan-U.S. relations and stressed the need for regular engagement on issues of mutual interest, during a call on paid by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker here.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation and recent regional developments, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The deputy prime minister underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace. Referring to the upcoming 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the DPM/FM noted that Pakistan’s delegation would be led by the prime minister.