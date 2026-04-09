DPM Dar, Uzbek FM Saidov discuss latest developments in Middle East, wider region

ISLAMABAD, Apr 09 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday spoke with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and the wider region.

FM Saidov appreciated Pakistan’s leadership and conveyed Uzbekistan’s full support for all initiatives undertaken by Pakistan in pursuit of peace and stability, especially in securing the initial two-week ceasefire, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Both expressed hope that these continued efforts and engagements will foster lasting peace and stability in the region and beyond.