DPM Dar talks to Swiss FM Cassis; expresses grave concerns over India’s provocative actions

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a telephone conversation with Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

“The DPM/FM briefed FM Cassis on the evolving regional security situation, expressing grave concern over India’s recent provocative actions, including baseless allegations, inflammatory propaganda, and its unilateral decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance – an outright violation of international legal obligations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

He reiterated Pakistan’s call for an independent and transparent international investigation to establish the facts.

DPM/FM Dar underscored Pakistan’s commitment to exercising restraint in the interest of regional peace and security, while reserving the right to protect its sovereignty and national interests.

The Swiss FM appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and endorsed its proposal for an investigation.

He expressed Switzerland’s readiness to offer its good offices and explore appropriate mechanisms to facilitate an impartial investigation.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation.