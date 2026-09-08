DPM Dar stresses vigilance to ensure food security, price stability

ISLAMABAD, Sep 08 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday underscored the need for continued vigilance, effective coordination, and timely measures to ensure food security, market stability, and availability of essential commodities at affordable rates.

The deputy prime minister chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee on Sugar here, a DPM’s Office news release said.

He expressed satisfaction over the availability of sufficient sugar stocks in the country, noting that current stocks, together with anticipated production, are adequate to meet requirements well into the next crushing season.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Food, Minister for Information, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Food, Secretary Commerce, and other concerned senior officials.