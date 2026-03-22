Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday spoke with Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty and discussed the evolving regional situation.
DPM Dar speaks with Egyptian FM, discusses regional issues
ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday spoke with Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty and discussed the evolving regional situation.
The duputy PM emphasized the importance of dialogue and collective efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.
The two leaders also exchanged warm Eid greetings.