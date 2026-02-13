DPM Dar speaks with Egyptian FM, discusses bilateral, regional matters

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty and exchanged views on bilateral relations and discussed regional and international matters of mutual interest.

During the conversation, Ishaq Dar congratulated him on continuing in his role following the recent cabinet reshuffle and conveyed his best wishes for his continued success, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.