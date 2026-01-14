DPM Dar, Roeslani discuss strengthening Pakistan-Indonesia economic, investment partnership

Wednesday, January 14, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday spoke with Minister of Investment & Downstream Industry and Chief Executive Officer of Indonesia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund (Danantara), Rosan Roeslani.
During the interaction, the discussion focused on strengthening economic and investment partnership between Pakistan and Indonesia. Both sides reviewed potential avenues for investment collaboration and mutually beneficial projects, a DPM’s Office news release said.
