DPM Dar reviews preparations for 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday chaired a review meeting on preparations for the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan in 2026.

The meeting evaluated progress and emphasized timely coordination to ensure a successful event.

DPM/FM directed all relevant ministries and stakeholders to finalize logistical arrangements and thematic priorities in close collaboration with the OIC Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Law & Justice, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary Amb. Amna Baloch, the Secretaries of Cabinet and Human Rights Divisions, senior officials from Finance, Interior, & other concerned ministries.