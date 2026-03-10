DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s solidarity with Bahrain, stresses need for de-escalation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Monday night and discussed the evolving situation in the region.

During the discussion, they exchanged views on the developments in the Middle East and the wider region, conveying grave concern over recent attacks, including in Bahrain, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday said.

The deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Bahrain and its people, highlighting the need for de-escalation, dialogue, and efforts for peace and stability in the region.