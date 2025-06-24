36.8 C
National

DPM Dar presents Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam to DG ADFD in Abu Dhabi.

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tueday presented the award of Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, to Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi.
The Government of Pakistan conferred the award of Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam upon Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi in acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions to the promotion of Pakistan-UAE cooperation, a DPM’s
Office news release said.
