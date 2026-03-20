DPM Dar offers prayers at Masjid al-Nabawi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar visited the holy city of Madinah Munawwarah and offered prayers at Masjid al-Nabawi.

“After attending the Consultative Ministerial Meeting of 12 Foreign Ministers, and holding other sideline bilateral and quad lateral meetings, I reached Madinah Munawwarah before magrab last night. I paid my respects at Jable Uhud and presented Salam at Masjid al-Nabawi Sharif to Aaqajan SAWW on arrival,” the deputy prime minister wrote on his X handle.

“My prayers have been for peace and prosperity of Pakistan, continued progress and well-being of our nation, for strength, unity, and resilience across the Muslim Ummah, and for wisdom and cooperation within the international community in these challenging times, and for lasting peace and shared prosperity for all,” he added.