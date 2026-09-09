DPM Dar, NA Speaker discuss matters regarding parliamentary affairs, pending govt legislative business

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Speaker, National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday discussed matters relating to the Parliamentary Affairs and the pending government and private members legislative business in the National Assembly.

The speaker National Assembly and the deputy prime minister met at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a DPM’s Office news release said.

The DPM/FM underscored the importance of a strong & effective Parliament in strengthening Pakistan’s democratic institutions and highlighted the need for close coordination among the parliamentary parties on the matters of national interest