DPM Dar meets Kuwaiti counterpart on sidelines of UNGA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met with Foreign Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two foreign ministers held a cordial exchange and reviewed the close and longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Kuwait, a news release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

They welcomed the sustained high-level interactions between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East, and emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and diplomacy to address all issues and promote peace and stability.