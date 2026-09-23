DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM Kulubaev Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

According to a news release issued by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and ways to further enhance bilateral ties.