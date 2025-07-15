Tuesday, July 15, 2025
National

DPM Dar joins SCO FMs joint call on President Xi Jinping

3
BEIJING, Jul 15 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday represented Pakistan at the joint call of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States on Chinese President Xi Jinping here.

The Chinese president, welcoming the heads of delegations, underlined the salience of regional cooperation under the ambit of SCO, an organization covering the Eurasian land mass and a large expanse of the world’s population.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Dar met Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovic, at the Great Hall in Tianjin on the margins of the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the longstanding bilateral relationship and to enhancing collaboration across all areas of mutual interest.

The deputy prime minister also met his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu wherein both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to deepen Pak-Kazakh bilateral ties and to expand collaboration across regional and multilateral fora.

