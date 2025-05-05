29.9 C
DPM Dar, Iranian FM exchange views on regional situation, US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday exchanged views on the evolving situation in South Asia and US-Iran talks while agreeing that complex issues could be resolved through diplomacy and negotiations.
The Iranian foreign minister met with DPM/FM Dar. They appreciated each others’ constructive diplomatic efforts which demonstrated their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strong Pakistan-Iran ties and agreed to boost cooperation in trade, energy and connectivity.
They also agreed to maintain strong momentum in Pak-Iran relations including by maintaining an increased frequency of interaction at leadership level.
