DPM Dar inaugurates Pathfinder Group’s Pakistan Pavilion on WEF meeting 2026 sidelines

DAVOS, Jan 21 (APP):Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday inaugurated the Pathfinder Group’s Pakistan Pavilion on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

The DPM/FM appreciated the initiative to showcase Pakistan’s vast economic potential and emerging opportunities on a global platform, while highlighting the dynamism and innovation of Pakistani start-ups, a DPM Office’s news release said.

He underscored the critical role of start-ups in advancing socio-economic development and driving innovation across diverse sectors. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to facilitating and promoting entrepreneurs and start-ups, particularly those led by youth, to fully realize Pakistan’s economic potential.