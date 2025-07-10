DPM Dar in Kuala Lumpur to attend ASEAN ministerial meeting

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Jul 10 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday arrived here in the Malaysian capital city to participate in the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum Ministerial Meeting to be held on Friday.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the deputy prime minister was received by Ambassador of Pakistan to Malaysia Syed Ahsan Raza and senior officials from the Malaysian foreign ministry.

The meeting will be attended by the foreign ministers and representatives of the 27 ARF member countries, along with the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

The deputy prime minister will participate in discussions on political and security issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on promoting peace, stability, and mutual cooperation through dialogue.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar will also meet with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other visiting counterparts and representatives. He will also engage with the Pakistani community in Kuala Lumpur.