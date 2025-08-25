Monday, August 25, 2025
DPM Dar in Jeddah to attend OIC CFM extraordinary summit

JEDDAH, Aug 25 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the 21st Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers being held later in the day at the OIC Secretariat here.

The deputy prime minister was received at the King Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to OIC, Ambassador Fawad Sher, Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq, and Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah Khalid Majid.

The Extraordinary Session will bring together foreign ministers and senior officials from the OIC member states to deliberate on coordinated responses to the escalating developments in Palestine, arising from the ongoing Israeli military aggression, proposed plans for full military control over Gaza, and the continuing egregious violations of Palestinian rights.

